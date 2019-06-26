UrduPoint.com
PAL To Organize Literary Session With Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jaffery Tomorrow

Wed 26th June 2019

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a literary session titled "Meet a writer over a cup of tea" with prominent intellectual, poet and columnist Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jaffery on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a literary session titled "Meet a writer over a cup of tea" with prominent intellectual, poet and columnist Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jaffery on Thursday.

Prominent writers, poets and intellectuals would be participating in the event.

In the session, literary work done by�Prof Dr.

Maqsood Jaffery�would be discussed and his contemporaries would be throwing light on the background of his most celebrated literary work.

Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jaffery is a poet, scholar and columnist. He�remained professor of English in Pakistan and America. His�26 books have been published. He has written prose and poetry in 7 languages including English, Arabic, Persian, urdu, Punjabi, Kashmiri and Poonchi.

