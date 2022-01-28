PAL to organize "Muzakra" on 31 January

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 01:09 PM

The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a "Mazkara" on January 31 to mark the 75th anniversary of Pashto literature

According to a statement, eminent scholar Dr. Abasin Yousafzai will preside over the poetry recital and Prof. Asir Mengal will be the special guest while Prof.

Hanif Khalil will be the special guest.

PAL Chairman Dr. Yousaf Khushk will also participate in the Muzakra. Eminent scholars including Kalsoom Zeb, Prof Dr. Zubair Hasrat, Ustad Faiz Abdul Wahab Faiz, Iqbal Husain Afkar, Feroz Afridi, Prof Atta ur Rehman Atta, Prof. Dr. Shahab Aziz Arman, and Prof Nawaz Yusafzai will shed light on the topic.

>