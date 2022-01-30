UrduPoint.com

PAL To Organize "Muzakra" Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 12:50 PM

PAL to organize "Muzakra" tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a "Mazkara" on January 31 to mark the 75th anniversary of Pashto literature.

According to a statement, eminent scholar Dr. Abasin Yousafzai will preside over the poetry recital and Prof. Asir Mengal will be the special guest while Prof.

Hanif Khalil will be the special guest.

PAL Chairman Dr. Yousaf Khushk will also participate in the Muzakra. Eminent scholars including Kalsoom Zeb, Prof Dr. Zubair Hasrat, Ustad Faiz Abdul Wahab Faiz, Iqbal Husain Afkar, Feroz Afridi, Prof Atta ur Rehman Atta, Prof. Dr. Shahab Aziz Arman, and Prof Nawaz Yusafzai will shed light on the topic.

P:zkz/X:ftp/L:mka/E:mka/I:qur/R:qur\778

Related Topics

Pakistan January Afridi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

4 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

12 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

12 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

13 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>