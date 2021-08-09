UrduPoint.com

PAL To Organize National Literary Seminar On Aug 13

Mon 09th August 2021

PAL to organize National literary seminar on Aug 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a national literary seminar "Urdu Adab Pakistaniat ka Izhar" (Expression of Pakistaniat in urdu Literature) on August 13. According to the PAL announcement, Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk will chair the national seminar.

Eminent scholars and writers would participate in the event and shed light on various aspects of the topic.

PAL has also announced to organize 75 special literary events including seminars, conferences, dialogues, festivals, and Mushairas.

A senior official of PAL Masood Hashmi told APP that literary events would continue throughout the year until August 14, 2022.

He said that PAL has finalized all its preparations to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

He said that National Urdu Jashan e Azadi Mushaira would organiz on August 14, seminar on 'Pakistan me Marsiye ki Riwayat' (Culture of Marsiye in Pakistan) on August 16 and Mehfil Musalma on August 16, and Pakistani Women Afsana Nigar on September 30.

Similarly, seminars would be organized in all national languages including Pashtu, Punjabi, Balochi, Sindhi, Saraiki, Barhavi, Gilgit-Baltistan languages, Kashmiri, Photohari, and Hindko.

