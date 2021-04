PAL To Organize Online Hamdia & Naatia "Mushairas In Pashtu, Sindhi, Balochi, Punjabi, Saraiki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize online international Naatia and Hamdia 'Mushairas' in different languages including Pashtu, Saraiki, Balochi, Sindhi and Punjabi.

According to details,International online Saraiki Hamdia and Natia Mushaira will be held on April 26 .The Mushahira will be presided by Dr. Qazi Abid. Eminent scholar Amir Bakhsh Danish and Kausar Samreen will be chief guest on the occasion. While Shakir Shujah Abadi will be guest of honour on the occasion.

International online Balochi Hamdia & Naatia Mushaira will be held on May 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Renowned Scholar Hasan Ali and Fazal Hayat will be chief guest while Ali Bakhsh Dashtyari and Mir Umar Mir and Ishaq Khamosh will preside the Mushaira.

Similarly international Punjabi Hamdia & Naatia Mushahira will be held on April 25, Pashtu international Hamdia & Naatia Mushahira will be held on April 30 and international Sindhi Hamdia & Naatia Mushaira on April 27.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL will present the keynote addresses during Mushairas.

Prominent scholars and poets of Pashtu, Sindhi, Balochi, Punjabi and Saraiki from all over the country and abroad will present Hamdia & Naatia poetry in Mushairas.