PAL To Organize Online Naatia "Mushahira" On April 23

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:02 PM

PAL to organize online Naatia

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organize online international Naatia 'Mushairas' for the first time in the holy month of Ramazan on April 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize online international Naatia 'Mushairas' for the first time in the holy month of Ramazan on April 23.

The International 'Naatia Mushaira' will be held on Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Eminent poets, scholars including Tauseef Tabassum Islamabad, Aslam Ansari (Multan), Sehar Ansari (Karachi), and Iftikhar Arif (Islamabad) will include in the presidium While Ehsan Akbar (Islamabad), Khurshid Rizvi (Lahore), Shahabuddin Saqib (Ali Garh) will be special guests.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL will present the keynote address.

Ambreen Hussain Amber will be the moderator.

Poets from all over the country and abroad will present Naatia poetry in Mushaira. Eminent poets including Jalil Aali, Amjad islam Amjad, Wajid Amir, Muhammad Izhar ul Haq, Nawaz Dewbandi, Fatima Hassan, Anwar Shahoor, Attique Ahmed Jilani, Yasmeen Hameed, Ali Akbar Bass, Mansoor Usmani and Shahida Hasan will participate in the Mushahira.

