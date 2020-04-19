UrduPoint.com
PAL To Organize Online National Iqbal Seminar On April 21

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to organize an online National Iqbal Seminar on Tuesday. Professor Fateh Mohammad will preside over the Seminar and Muneeb Iqbal will be the chief guest while Dr. Yousuf khushk, Chairman of PAL will present the introductory note.

Scholars of Iqbal from all over the country will present articles on different topics to highlight the thoughts of the national poet,said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Scholars from Islamabad including Dr. Ayub Saber "Iqbal and Islamic Renaissance", Dr. Shahid Iqbal Kamran "Iqbal's following: Modern Perspective", Hafeez Khan "Iqbal and Identity Crisis", Dr. Rashid Hameed "Iqbal's Naatia Ahang" will read articles.

Scholars from Punjab are Dr. Anwar Ahmed "Contemporary understanding of Iqbal's contemplation ", Dr. Saadat Saeed "Iqbal and concept of Freedom", Dr.

Basira Anbarin "Iqbal's Wisdom": Some glimpses", Dr. Amjad Tufail "Thoughts of Iqbal and Colonialism of 21st Century" will read articles.

Scholars from Sindh are Niaz Poonar "Understanding of Iqbal's philosophy in the present era" Iqbal Sawani "Iqbal: A Successful Politician", Zebun Nisa Zibi "Topics and Theories of Iqbal's Poetry" will read articles.

Scholars from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are Dr. Fakira Khan Faqiri " Iqbal's Concept of Movement & Action", Dr. Sattar Khan Lavaghri" Iqbal's Persian poetry ", Prof. Aamir Sohail" Iqbal and Hazara" will present their papers.

Scholars from Balochistan are Munir Ahmad Badini "Formation of Modern Islamic Divine", Noor Muhammad Khan Hussaini "Allama Iqbal and Balochistan" will read articles.

The scholar from Gilgit-Baltistan Mohammad Hassan Hassrat "Translation of Iqbal's Poetry in Balti" will read the article,it stated.

