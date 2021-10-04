PAL to organize 'Pashto Mili Mushaira' on Oct 7

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with the University of Peshawar Literary Forum will hold an online "Pashto Mili Mushaira" on October 7.

Eminent scholar Abdul Subhan Khan will preside over the Mushaira.

Prof. Aseer Mangal and Dr. Yaseen Yusafzai will be the special guests on the occasion.

According to PAL, Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Yousaf Khushk will also attend the Mushaira. Prominent Pashto Poets including Dr. Ali Afridi, Sameena Qadir, Sayed Sabir Shah, Sajid Tanha, Muhammad Saeed, Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Shaheen Amin, Dr. Shahida Sardar, and Laikzada Laik.

Dr. Muhammad Awais Qarni will be the moderator of the Mushaira.

The academy is organizing a series of literary events in connection with Pakistan's Golden Jubilee celebrations.