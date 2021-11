PAL to organize 'Saraiki Mili Mushaira' on Nov 12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will organize 'Saraiki Mili Mushaira' on November 12.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk said that eminent scholar Sain Ashiq Buzdar would preside over the Mushaira.

According to PAL, renowned scholars Amanullah Arshad, Kausar Samreen and Wafa Chishti would be guests in the event.

Prof. Arif Jameel, Najeebullah Nazish, Khursheed Rabani including prominent poetswill participate in the Mushaira.

Dr. Sadia Kamal will be the moderator of the 'Mushaira.