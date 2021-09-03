UrduPoint.com

PAL To Organize Seminar On Literary Relations Between Pakistan & Various Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:20 PM

PAL to organize seminar on literary relations between Pakistan & various countries

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a seminar titled "75 years of literary relations between Pakistan and various countries" on September 9

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a seminar titled "75 years of literary relations between Pakistan and various countries" on September 9.

Federal Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Syed Asif Hyder Shah will be chief guest on the occasion.

The seminar will be presided over by Prof. Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed and Prof. Dr.

Moinuddin Aqeel, said a press release issued here.

Eminent Scholar Prof. Dr. Rauf Parekh and Prof. Rubina Tareen will be guests of honour on the occasion.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khush will present a welcome and introductory remarks on the occasion.

The national and foreign eminent scholars will shed light on the role of Pakistani universities, literary institutes and relations with foreign countries.

The seminar would be moderated by Dr. Asma Naveed.

Related Topics

Pakistan September

Recent Stories

Talibans close to form new government in Afghanist ..

Talibans close to form new government in Afghanistan

29 minutes ago
 Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation ..

Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation of COVID-19

58 minutes ago
 Racist abuse of England footballers in Hungary 'co ..

Racist abuse of England footballers in Hungary 'completely unacceptable': PM Joh ..

4 minutes ago
 Afghan domestic flights to resume Friday: Ariana A ..

Afghan domestic flights to resume Friday: Ariana Afghan Airlines

4 minutes ago
 TW to screen play known as 'Voices of Partition' t ..

TW to screen play known as 'Voices of Partition' tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 Putin Announces 'Unprecedented' 10-Year Tax Holida ..

Putin Announces 'Unprecedented' 10-Year Tax Holiday for Businesses in Kuril Isla ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.