PAL To Organize Seminar On 'Punjabi Adab Mein Pakistaniat Ka Izhar'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 02:05 PM

PAL to organize seminar on 'Punjabi Adab mein Pakistaniat ka Izhar'

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a seminar on "Punjabi Adab mein Pakistaniat ka Izhar" (Expression of Pakistaniat in Punjabi Literature) on August 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a seminar on "Punjabi Adab mein Pakistaniat ka Izhar" (Expression of Pakistaniat in Punjabi Literature) on August 23.

Eminent scholar Ilyas Guman will preside over the seminar, senior official of PAL Masood Hashmi told APP.

He said that famous writer Dr Nabila Rehman would be guest of honour on the occasion.

PAL Chairman Dr Yousaf Khushk and eminent scholars including Zahid, Khalid Farhad Dariwal, Amir Zaheer Bhatti, Asim Chaudhry and Mushtaq Ahmed will spoke on various aspects of Punjabi literature.

