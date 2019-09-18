PAL To Organize Special Program Titled "Rooh-e-Azadi Kashmir" On Sept 19

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a special program titled "Izhar-e-Yakjehti Rooh-e-Azadi Kashmir", aiming to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on September 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a special program titled "Izhar-e-Yakjehti Rooh-e-Azadi Kashmir", aiming to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on September 19.

Ghazala Saifi, Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division and member the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir will attend the ceremony.

Director General National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Iftikhar Arif will preside over the programe while Mishaal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik will be the guest of honor, said a press release. The event will be graced byProf. Dr. Maqsood Jaffery as the chief guest.

Eminent poets and poetess will recite their poems in various national languages of Pakistan. The proceedings will be conducted by Mehboob Zafar.