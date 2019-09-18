UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Organize Special Program Titled "Rooh-e-Azadi Kashmir" On Sept 19

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:41 PM

PAL to organize special program titled

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a special program titled "Izhar-e-Yakjehti Rooh-e-Azadi Kashmir", aiming to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on September 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a special program titled "Izhar-e-Yakjehti Rooh-e-Azadi Kashmir", aiming to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on September 19.

Ghazala Saifi, Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division and member the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir will attend the ceremony.

Director General National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Iftikhar Arif will preside over the programe while Mishaal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik will be the guest of honor, said a press release. The event will be graced byProf. Dr. Maqsood Jaffery as the chief guest.

Eminent poets and poetess will recite their poems in various national languages of Pakistan. The proceedings will be conducted by Mehboob Zafar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Wife September Event

Recent Stories

Macron in Rome to turn populist page

3 minutes ago

US consular staffer to stay in Turkey jail on spy ..

3 minutes ago

RWMC puts up banners, posters to create awareness ..

4 minutes ago

Crowning moment for Expo 2020 Dubai as final secti ..

15 minutes ago

Israeli Blue and White Bloc Overtakes Likud by 1 S ..

4 minutes ago

Liberia school fire kills at least 26 children: pr ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.