PAL To Publish Books On Jinnah In All Pakistani Languages

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 01:40 PM

PAL to publish books on Jinnah in all Pakistani languages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to publish books on ideas of Quaid to apprise young generation with the ideology, lifestyle and thoughts of leader of the nation.

Under the directions of Federal Minister for National History and Literature Heritage Division Shafqat Mahmood, PAL will publish these books in all Pakistani languages.

     An official of PAL said all the articles written on the leader has been compiled and would be published in book form.

Renowned researchers and intellectuals would author these books which would be published in various magazines, he told APP.

He said poetry written on Quaid would also be combined in book form.

"Many songs have been written and sung on Quaid, but they were never compiled in one booklet", he said.

A short collection of Quaid's sayings on children was published so majority of the new generation was not aware of their thoughts, he stated.

He said that a series of small books for children would be published regarding the sayings of the leader.

The task of apprising new generation with the life and idealogy of our great leader is one of the important step which would give way to the new generation of a new Pakistan, he said.

