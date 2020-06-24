UrduPoint.com
PAL To Start Distributing Rs. 63 Million Honorarium Online Among Writers From Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

PAL to start distributing Rs. 63 million honorarium online among writers from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has issued an honorarium of Rs. 63 million to the deserving writers and the bereaved family of the writers affected by the ongoing lockdown to contain spread of COVID-19.

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood, on Monday while addressing a meeting to finalize arrange distribution of financial assistance to writers said welfare of literary figures of the country is the utmost priority of the government.

He said government considered the hardships of writers and their families and released an amount of Rs. 61.3 million online for them.

Shafqat Mahmood said the money would be transferred directly to the accounts of the writers, "this is an excellent step in this situation", he commented.

On this occasion, Chairman PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk apprised the minister that from Wednesday (June 24) the money would be started transferring to the relevant bank accounts of writers registered with PAL.

He said that in case, any writer did not receive the amount till June 29, he should contact PAL ate-mail stipends@pal.gov.pk.

He thanked the National Heritage and Culture Division, Ministry of Finance, Accountant General Pakistan Revenue and all the banks for their cooperation in making this endeavour a success.

