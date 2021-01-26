UrduPoint.com
PAL, Turkish Country Director Agree To Hold Int'l Children Literature Seminar

Tue 26th January 2021

PAL, Turkish Country Director agree to hold int'l Children Literature Seminar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Pkaistan academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk Tuesday held a meeting with Country Director of Pak-Turkish Maarif International Schools and Colleges Foundation Harun Kucukaladagli and agreed to hold International Children Literatur Seminar in March this year.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and further strengthening of literary ties between the two countries, an official informed APP.

Harun Kucukaladagli said the International Seminar on Children's Literature would be useful for the new generation of both the countries.

He said such seminars would help bring the two countries more closer together in the field of literature.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that holding an international seminar on children's literature was a matter of urgency. He said that this seminar would be a milestone in the promotion of children's literature.

Harun Kucukaladagli and Dr. Yousuf Khushk agreed to work together to make the International Seminar on Children's Literature effective and purposeful.

