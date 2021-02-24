UrduPoint.com
PAL, Ukrine Embassy To Hold Program On Poetess Lesya Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:22 PM

PAL, Ukrine embassy to hold program on poetess Lesya Ukraine

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) and embassy of Ukraine in Islamabad will organize a joint program on the occasion of 150th anniversary celebrations of Lesya Ukrainka�on February 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) and embassy of Ukraine in Islamabad will organize a joint program on the occasion of 150th anniversary celebrations of Lesya Ukrainka on February 25.

Special Addresses will be delivered on the event by Ambassador of Ukraine Mr. Markian Chuchuk and Federal Minister for education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood.� Chairman PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk will present welcome address and Introduction of the event and the first lady of embassy of Ukraine, Madam Tetiana Chuchuk will also present welcoming greetings.

There would be a power point presentation on life and works of Lesya Ukrainka, well known poetess of Ukraine by Dr. Olena Bordilovska,an official told APP.

������ He said that declamation of "Forest Song" in urdu will present by Nadia Zulqurnane. Prof. Dr. Soofia Yousuf and Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan will also express their views on Lesya Ukrainka's personality & works.

�����The embassy of Ukrain and Lok Virsa�would also be organise �musical performance,he added.

