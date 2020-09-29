UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palai-Shakot Section Of Swat Expressway To Open For Traffic On Sept 30

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:34 PM

Palai-Shakot section of Swat Expressway to open for traffic on Sept 30

After completion of construction work on 7-kilometer tunnel and construction of bridges on Swat Expressway at Palai, the section is being opened formally for traffic from September 30(Wednesday).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :After completion of construction work on 7-kilometer tunnel and construction of bridges on Swat Expressway at Palai, the section is being opened formally for traffic from September 30(Wednesday).

The opening of the section will make traffic from Karnal Sher Khan Interchange till Chakdara comfortable, said an official news release issued here Tuesday.

Due to construction on Swat Expressway at Katlang Palai Shakot was diverted to a link road, but now after the completion of construction work it is being opened for all kind of vehicular traffic.

Swat Expressway is a flagship project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government that besides promotion of tourism is also providing easy and comfortable traveling facility to people.

The construction of the expressway has also helped boosted tourism in the area.

The 90-kilometer long expressway constructed at cost of Rs.35 billion has made the access of tourists to the tourists' attractive (Pakistani Switzerland) Swat highly easy.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for extension of the expressway is in full-swing. Through Swat Expressway access to Dir, Swat, Batkhela, Malakand, Bajaur and Chitral has been made easy.

The project has not only boosted tourism rather has also increased trading activities in the area. The project is linking backward districts of the province with developed districts that would put the deprived districts on the path of progress and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Road Traffic Karnal Progress Switzerland Chitral Dir Malakand September All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Outrage in India as low-caste teen dies after gang ..

41 seconds ago

Hot, dry weather likely to prevail, rain forecast ..

42 seconds ago

CPO directs to formulate effective strategy to imp ..

43 seconds ago

Sharjah Airport International staff receive fist d ..

5 minutes ago

Four killed, three injured in cylinder blast in Ma ..

47 seconds ago

‘Sharjah Sustainable City’ launches its flexib ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.