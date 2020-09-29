Palai-Shakot section of Swat Expressway to open for traffic on Sept 30

After completion of construction work on 7-kilometer tunnel and construction of bridges on Swat Expressway at Palai, the section is being opened formally for traffic from September 30(Wednesday).

The opening of the section will make traffic from Karnal Sher Khan Interchange till Chakdara comfortable, said an official news release issued here Tuesday.

Due to construction on Swat Expressway at Katlang Palai Shakot was diverted to a link road, but now after the completion of construction work it is being opened for all kind of vehicular traffic.

Swat Expressway is a flagship project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government that besides promotion of tourism is also providing easy and comfortable traveling facility to people.

The construction of the expressway has also helped boosted tourism in the area.

The 90-kilometer long expressway constructed at cost of Rs.35 billion has made the access of tourists to the tourists' attractive (Pakistani Switzerland) Swat highly easy.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for extension of the expressway is in full-swing. Through Swat Expressway access to Dir, Swat, Batkhela, Malakand, Bajaur and Chitral has been made easy.

The project has not only boosted tourism rather has also increased trading activities in the area. The project is linking backward districts of the province with developed districts that would put the deprived districts on the path of progress and development.