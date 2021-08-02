UrduPoint.com

Palejo Criticizes Sindh Govt For Enforcing Complete Lock Down

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:57 PM

The Chief of Qaumi Awami Tahreek (QAT) Ayaz Latif Palejo on Monday criticized the PPP government for imposing complete lock down in Sindh without taking concrete measures to provide basic facilities to the people He said the police had been given free hand to misuse lock down orders and people were being harassed to pay bribes

Palejo said laborer and daily wagers were the worst affected due to the lock down as they had no other source except to earn livelihood on a daily basis.

Before enforcing lock down in the province, a 10 days ration would have to be provided to the poor people including daily wagers and laborer by the Sindh government, Palejo insisted and added that this decision had badly affected poor people of the province.

He said the provincial rulers were involved in loot and plunder and also indulged in political point scoring while people had been left alone in this difficult period.

Palejo called upon the government to maintain order during the lock down and people should be provided ration, water and electricity without any delay.

