PAL,Embassy of Ukraine to hold program on Ukrine poetess Lesya Ukrainka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) and Embassy of Ukraine, Islamabad would organize a joint program to commemorate 150th Anniversary Celebrations of Lesya Ukrainka on February 25.

Special Addresses on the event would be delivered by H.E.Mr. Markian Chuchuk, Ambassador, Embassy of Ukraine, Islamabad and Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood, said an official of PAL.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, would present welcome address on the occasion, he said adding, Madam Tetiana Chuchuk, First Lady, Embassy of Ukraine would present greetings.

There would be a power point presentation on life and works of Lesya Ukrainka, well known poetess of Ukraine by Dr. Olena Bordilovska, the official told APP. He said declamation of "Forest Song" in urdu would be presented by Nadia Zulqurnane. Prof. Dr. Soofia Yousuf and Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan would also express their views on Lesya Ukrainka's personality and works.

There would be musical performance by Emabassy of Ukrain and Lok Virsa, he added.