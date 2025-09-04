Palestine, a matter not just of one nation or region but of entire humanity: Sardar Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to the cause of Palestine, declaring it a matter not just of one nation or region but of the entire humanity.

Welcoming the Supreme Judge of Palestine and Advisor to the President of the State of Palestine on Religious and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Mahmoud Sidqi Abdul Rahman Al-Habbash, at the conference, titled ‘Palestine Wants Peace’, organised by the Pakistan Ulema Council, the minister said Palestine has always been central to Pakistan’s faith and foreign policy. “Every government of Pakistan has stood by the demand for an independent Palestinian state, and our people continue to extend full solidarity with Palestinians,” he remarked.

Sardar Yousaf strongly condemned Israeli aggression, calling it “a grave injustice and brutality that cannot be ignored.” He urged the international community, including the United Nations Security Council, to awaken its conscience and play an effective role in resolving the decades-long issue.

Highlighting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent statements in China, the minister noted that Pakistan had raised its voice vigorously for both Palestinians and Kashmiris at international forums.

He further announced that the 50th Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) Conference will be held in Islamabad on September 6, coinciding with the country’s Defence Day and the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque will also participate in the conference, describing it as a significant occasion symbolizing Pakistan’s religious and national unity.

“The cause of Palestine is our cause, and Pakistan will never step back from supporting it,” Sardar Yousaf affirmed.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Dr. Zuhair Zaid lauded the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the peoples of Pakistan and Palestine, expressing gratitude for Islamabad’s consistent and principled stance on the Palestinian cause since the country’s inception.

Addressing the conference, the envoy said Pakistan has always raised its voice in support of Palestine on every global platform, a commitment for which the Palestinian people remain thankful.

He noted that Gaza, in its most difficult times, looks not only towards the Muslim world but also towards the entire international community for justice and solidarity.

Reaffirming his country’s resolve, the ambassador said Palestinians will continue to safeguard their land and the sanctity of Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) at all costs. He emphasized that despite extreme hardships, the people of Gaza are standing firm in their faith and courage, resisting Zionist aggression with resilience and determination.