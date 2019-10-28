UrduPoint.com
Palestine Envoy Calls On Zafarul Haq

Mon 28th October 2019

The new Ambassador of Palestine Major General Jawad Ahmed Rabei Monday called on Leader of the Opposition and Secretary General of the World Muslim Congress, Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq at his chamber at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The new Ambassador of Palestine Major General Jawad Ahmed Rabei Monday called on Leader of the Opposition and Secretary General of the World Muslim Congress, Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq at his chamber at Parliament House.

Raja Zafarul Haq welcomed the new ambassador and narrated the commitment of Pakistani nation to the cause of Palestinians, a press release said.

He said the two brotherly nations had always supported each other bilaterally as well as at international forums.The ambassador desired to strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries through diplomatic cooperation and economic relations.

He said the people of Palestine were indebted to the people of Pakistan for their strong support of the cause of Al Quds Al Al Sharif.

