Palestine For Increasing Existing Bilateral Trade With Pakistan: Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:20 PM

Palestine for increasing existing bilateral trade with Pakistan: Envoy

Palestine Ambassador to Pakistan, Ahmed Jawad Rabie Tuesday said Pakistan and Palestine enjoyed excellent brotherly relations and both countries had tremendous potential to increase their bilateral trade from the existing level

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Palestine Ambassador to Pakistan, Ahmed Jawad Rabie Tuesday said Pakistan and Palestine enjoyed excellent brotherly relations and both countries had tremendous potential to increase their bilateral trade from the existing level.

Talking to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik here at the Chamber House, the ambassador said his country would provide one million olive plants to carry forward the plantation drive in Pakistan.

The envoy expressed his gratitude for giving educational opportunities to more than 50,000 Palestinian students who graduated from Pakistani universities and were contributing to the development of Palestine.

Rabie said there was a need for promoting relations between the business community of both countries to promote economic cooperation.

He said bilateral cooperation in pharmaceutical, food, dates, tourism and services sectors could be enhanced.

Speaking on the occasion, Saboor said the hearts of the people of Pakistan and the business community were striking with the Palestinian people.

"Business community strongly condemns Israeli atrocities and violent acts on Palestine, "he added.

He briefed the ambassador about the ongoing activities of the chamber and also invited the ambassador to attend the Rawal Expo-2020.

