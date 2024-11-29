Palestine, IIOJK Situation A Question Mark Over UN: Governor Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that the present situation in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was the question mark over the existence of the United Nations (UN).
In his message on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, the Governor said that the Israel occupied the holy land of Palestine many decades ago.
The Governor said that records of cruelty, brutality, fascism, killing and looting, as well worst violation of humanity were being committed in Palestine. Innocent children of Palestine are being killed today, he said adding that every year, only solidarity was observed with Palestine,.
Tessori said that the resolutions of United Nations on occupied Kashmir and Palestine had not been yet implemented.
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Outstanding performance of stock market boosts investors' confidence; Qaiser Sheikh44 seconds ago
-
DG RDA directs timely completion of Rwp Ring Road project without compromising on quality11 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier sentenced to 16 years imprisonment11 minutes ago
-
Three-day training workshop on “Disability Rights and Elections" concludes11 minutes ago
-
PMDC extends BDS program's tenure11 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Nowshera grid11 minutes ago
-
E&T role vital in tax collection: commissioner11 minutes ago
-
DC initiates inspection of Kohat sports complex21 minutes ago
-
DC reviews work on Rs. 770m drain project in Sialkot21 minutes ago
-
PMDC extends BDS program's tenure21 minutes ago
-
By-elections for Bazai’s vacant NA-262 on Jan 1631 minutes ago
-
Mother-in-law’s murderer arrested31 minutes ago