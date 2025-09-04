Palestine issue cause of humanity: KP Governor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the Palestinian issue is not confined to the Arab world or the Muslim community but is a matter of concern for the entire humanity. He termed Israel’s actions as “heinous crimes against humanity” and urged the international community to break its silence and stand for justice.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar titled “Palestine Wants Peace” held at a local hotel, on Thursday. The seminar was organized by the Pakistan Ulema Council and attended by its Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Palestine’s Qazi-ul-Qudaat, and other dignitaries.

Governor Kundi said that innocent children, women, and the elderly were being massacred in Gaza, while hospitals, schools, and places of worship had been reduced to rubble.

“These scenes are shaking the conscience of humanity,” he remarked, adding that the people and government of Pakistan have always stood with the Palestinians and will continue to do so.

He stressed that the demand of the Palestinian people was not land-grabbing but justice, the right to self-determination, and freedom which are fundamental rights of every nation.

The Governor called on the United Nations and global institutions to ensure an immediate ceasefire, provide humanitarian aid, and guarantee protection for the people of Gaza.

Highlighting the sacredness of Palestine as the land of prophets and home to Al-Quds, Kundi lamented that it has long been a victim of bloodshed and oppression.

“Until Palestinians are given justice and the occupation ends, the world cannot dream of real peace,” he warned.

He urged the Muslim Ummah and global powers to move beyond statements and take practical steps to establish lasting peace in Palestine.