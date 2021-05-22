UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Issue Should Not Be Subject To Double Standards Of World Community: Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:01 AM

Palestine issue should not be subject to double standards of world community: Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) North Punjab President, Member National Assembly Sadaqat Abbasi Friday said the solution to the Palestinian problem should be in accordance with the UN resolution and it should not be made subject to the double standards of the international community

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) North Punjab President, Member National Assembly Sadaqat Abbasi Friday said the solution to the Palestinian problem should be in accordance with the UN resolution and it should not be made subject to the double standards of the international community.

Addressing the rally held at Rawalpindi Press Club to express solidarity with innocent Palestinians and condemn Israeli atrocities on "Palestine Solidarity Day".

The rally was led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) North Punjab President, MNA Sadaqat Abbasi.

The participants were carrying placards with slogans against Israeli human rights violations and brutalities with comments highlighting indifference of world powers towards the ongoing aggression on Palestinians.

Abbasi said that a united voice should be raised against the oppression of Muslims at all global foras.

He made it clear that human rights were being violated in Palestine which should be taken into accounts by international human rights watchdogs.

"We are having the same problem in the case of Palestinians and Kashmiris as both are denied of their basic right to freedom and life," he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively raising voice of Muslim Ummah.

"Prime Minister always take bold decisions that are admired at all levels," he added.

Later, the participants set the flag of Israel on fire and dispersed peacefully.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Israel Palestine Punjab Rawalpindi Same Muslim All

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

3 hours ago

MEPCO upgrades 782 transformers during fiscal year ..

1 minute ago

Quackery claims two kids lives

1 minute ago

Klopp urges Liverpool to grab chance of 'top finis ..

1 minute ago

Rossiya Segodnya Chief Calls Kiev's Sanctions Agai ..

1 minute ago

JI,JUI and ISO hold rallies in Gilgit against Isra ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.