Palestine issue should not be subject to double standards of world community: Abbasi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) North Punjab President, Member National Assembly Sadaqat Abbasi Friday said the solution to the Palestinian problem should be in accordance with the UN resolution and it should not be made subject to the double standards of the international community.

Addressing the rally held at Rawalpindi Press Club to express solidarity with innocent Palestinians and condemn Israeli atrocities on "Palestine Solidarity Day".

The rally was led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) North Punjab President, MNA Sadaqat Abbasi.

The participants were carrying placards with slogans against Israeli human rights violations and brutalities with comments highlighting indifference of world powers towards the ongoing aggression on Palestinians.

Abbasi said that a united voice should be raised against the oppression of Muslims at all global foras.

He made it clear that human rights were being violated in Palestine which should be taken into accounts by international human rights watchdogs.

"We are having the same problem in the case of Palestinians and Kashmiris as both are denied of their basic right to freedom and life," he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively raising voice of Muslim Ummah.

"Prime Minister always take bold decisions that are admired at all levels," he added.

Later, the participants set the flag of Israel on fire and dispersed peacefully.