'Palestine Solidarity Conference' urges unity among Muslim Ummah, communication warfare

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The speakers at the 'Palestine Solidarity Conference' have urged the Muslim Ummah to forge unity among their ranks in order to ensure creation of an independent Palestine state and resist Israeli aggression.

'Palestine Solidarity Conference' was convened by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday while Chairman Siren Pakistan Chaudhry Muhammad Akram was the moderator. Eminent journalist Dr. Mujahid Mansoori presided the Palestine Solidarity Conference.

The Conference was attended by political leadership from across the board, intellectuals, businessmen, educationists, journalists, lawyers including Senator Waleed Iqbal, PML-Q senior leader MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Deputy Secretary General Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Fareed Paracha, Secretary-General Pakistan Awami Tehreek Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Barrister Mian Amir Hassan, Justice (Retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, philanthropist Mian Ahsan of the 'Friends of Lahore' businessman SM Muneer, wife of Governor Punjab Mrs Perveen Sarwar, Vice-Chancellor GCU Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor UHS Dr. Javed Akram, and senior journalists.

In his inaugural address, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar announced to launch 'Give Palestine Peace & Freedom' campaign besides establishing a 100 million rupees 'Palestine Aid Fund' through magnanimous contributions from the business community. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar thanked businessman and philanthropist Gohar Ejaz of the Friends of Lahore, SM Muneer, Mian Ahsan and others from the business community who had contributed for the fund of Rs 100 million for the Palestinian people. He said, "We will not leave the Palestinian people alone and more aid will be given to the Palestinians." Sarwar said that he was leaving for the United States this week to meet US senators, human rights leaders and Pakistani diaspora to muster support for immediate cease-fire in Gaza besides apprising them of the Israeli brutalities which tantamount to genocide of the Palestinian Muslims. "I am also in touch with the European and British members of parliament and have raised with the Palestine issue", he said.

Governor Punjab said Muslim unity was vital to the freedom of Palestine, adding that unity among the 57 Muslims states would guarantee peace in the holy land and protection of the holy sites of the Muslims. He said the world had been supporting the Palestine cause and the world-wide support of the Palestinians was a good omen for the Palestinians.

Urging the overseas Pakistanis to raise the issue with their respective members parliament (MPs) and senators, he said the overseas Pakistanis were the ambassadors of Pakistan as well as the ambassadors of the people of Palestine and they must seek support of their elected representatives on the resolution supporting Palestinians. "Tell Christians, in countries of your residence, that Jerusalem is the city of Jesus Christ and Jesus Christ preached love, peace and compassion", he asked the Pakistani diaspora.

A unanimous resolution was passed expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemning Israeli terrorism in Gaza.

Senator Waleed Iqbal, who is grandson of poet of the East Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to uniting the entire Muslim Ummah against Israeli aggression.

"I call upon the leadership of all Islamic countries to go beyond personal and political interests and unite for the resolution of the Palestinian and the Kashmir issue.

" He added that Israel was violating Human Rights as well as international laws.

PTI leader Senator Waleed Iqbal further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, believed in the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, adding that Pakistan would never recognize Israel unless Palestine state was created and East Jerusalem was declared its capital.

MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain of the PML-Q urged the Muslims to overcome their difference and unite for the cause of the Palestine Muslims and protection of the holy land.

Secretary General Pakistan Awami Tehreek Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said that 220 million Pakistanis were united on the issue of Palestine and it was time for the Muslim Ummah, including Pakistan, to unite and save the Palestinian people from Israeli terrorism because there was a genocide going on in Palestine and the time had come that the Muslim world must unite and give a befitting response to Israeli violence.

Exploding the myth that Jerusalem had remained land of the Jews, he said Jerusalem had been land of the Muslims for the thousands of years, adding that the Christians also ruled the city for four centuries but the Jews could not claim such a rule. He said there was need to defeat the Jewish narrative that they were the true descendants of Jerusalem.

Deputy Secretary General JI Dr. Fareed Ahmad Paracha of Jamaat-e-Islami said that Pakistanis were in great agony over the sufferings of Palestinian brothers, sisters and children at the hands of the Israeli army. He called upon the international organizations and the United Nations to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and grant human rights to the Palestinians.

He paid glowing tributes to the Hammas for protecting the holy land against the evil designs of the Jews and their benefactors.

The JI leader said China and Russia should be taken on board for balance of power and pressurize the UN for an immediate resolution of the Palestine issue and save the Palestinian Muslims from Israeli brutalities.

Dr. Fareed Paracha said Palestine and Kashmir issues should be made part of the syllabus in schools and children should be taught about the rightful cause of the Palestinians.

Justice (Retd.) Nasira Javed Iqbal said that in the West when it came to human rights, everyone was united, but even the human rights activists had become silent spectators on Israeli terrorism against the hapless Palestinians. She said silence of international organizations, including human rights champions, was not less than a crime, adding that It tantamount to killing humanity.

She stressed if the issue of Palestine and Kashmir was not resolved, world peace would remain a dream. She urged Muslims to unite for the protection of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian Muslims.

Other speakers including vice chancellors of the universities and senior journalists Dr. Mujahid Mansoori, Irshad Arif, Mian Habib and Mujeebur Rehman Shami strongly condemned the Israeli terrorism against Palestinians and reiterated their support for the freedom of Palestinians. They urged the need to start communication warfare in order to create awareness among the world on the sorry plight of the Palestinians as communication blackout was imminent in Gaza by Israel.