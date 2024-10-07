Palestine Solidarity Day Being Observed Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2024 | 01:43 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will also host an All Parties Conference in Islamabad to raise collective voice against the ongoing oppression of unarmed Palestinians in Gaza
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2024) Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People is being observed across the country today to express support to Muslim brothers and sisters facing the the worst brutalities of Israeli forces.
Rallies will be taken out in all small and major cities today and seminars and other events have been chalked out to highlight atrocities being committed by Israeli forces against unarmed Palestinians.
The sources said that Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman are also expected to meet today. The meeting is likely to be held at President House. They will expressed support for Gaza and Lebanon and are also expected to discuss the political situation in the country.
