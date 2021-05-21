Palestine Solidarity Day observed across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Palestine Solidarity Day was observed across the country on Friday to strongly condemn the Israeli barbarity and cruelty against innocent Palestinian.

People from all walks of life, political parties, bars associations, trade unions, human rights organizations etc held various events including protest rallies, seminars, processions and marches after 'Jumma' prayers across the country including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to condemn the brutal acts of Israeli forces against innocent Palestinian.

The solidarity day was aimed to convey the message that the entire Pakistani nation stands by their oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The speakers during the rallies highlighted grave human rights violations and barbaric attacks against innocent Palestinians in Gaza and demanded the United Nations and world states to play their roles in stopping the human rights violations by Israeli forces.

The day was observed on the call of Prime Minister Muhammad Imran Khan across the country to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. The rallies were organized in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sakkur and all other small and major cities of the country.

A major rally led by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad. NA Speaker said that Pakistan had a clear stance on Palestine and country's political leadership was on the same page on the Palestine issue.

The PTI Punjab staged a protest demonstration at outside the Lahore Press Club led by PTI Senator and President Central Punjab PTI Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, and attended by other party leaders, office-bearers, workers and people from all walks of life.

The Punjab University administration took a rally, led by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf took out a rally in to condemn Israel for victimizing Palestinians. Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur took out a rally on this day.

Sindh Assembly passed a resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza and expressed grief over Shahadats of innocent Palestinians.

In a massive show of solidarity with Palestinians, hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers gathered at outside the Peshawar Press Club and demonstrated against Israel. Jamiat i Islami (JI) and railways employees also held separate rallies in Peshawar, demanding to stop the martyring of innocent children and women in Gaza. From Chitral to DI Khan and South Waziristan to Upper Kohistan districts, the people of all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in protest rallies, holding placards and banners demanding the world and UN to take serious notice of the continued war crimes and brutalities committed by Israeli troops against unarmed Palestinians.

Various political and religious parties organized rallies in all ten districts of Gilgit-Baltistan. PTI Gilgit Chapter arranged a major rally in Gilgit attended by PTI members of the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly and workers of PTIs' various wings. Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate, Gilgit-Baltistan Finance Minister Javed Manawa and Law Minister Syed Sohail Abbas addressed the rally.

The resolution was tabled by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Speaking on the resolution, the Chief Minister said that they condemned the atrocities of Israel against Palestinians.

He said that today all Muslims stood shoulder to shoulder with their Palestinian brethrens. Karachi Bar Association (KBA) also arranged a protest march against the Israeli atrocities in Gaza and areas located in close vicinity to Bait ul Muqaddas.

Similarly, various rallies were taken out in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Sibi and other districts by different parties including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazalur Rehman (JUI-F), JUI-N Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), Tehreek-e- Mehnaj-ul Quran-u Mustafa Welfare Society, Tehreek-e-Nefaz Jaffiria.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir was Friday echoed with full throated slogans against Israel and India for their state aggression and terrorism in occupied Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their nefarious designs to perpetuate their forced and unlawful hold on the above the two occupied lands.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider led a public rally here at upper Ada to express solidarity with the Palestinians and Kashmiris.

Protest rallies in all small and major towns across AJK including the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher , Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh and other cities were the hall mark of the day.

Amidst anti-Israel and anti-India slogans, the furious protestant mob set Israeli and Indian flags ablaze besides putting the coffin of Israel on fire as a mark of protest against the Israeli aggression in Palestine.

The rallies were staged strictly under set SOPs keeping in view COVID-19, to convey the message that the entire Pakistani nation and people of AJK stand by their oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters in these hours of trial.