Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s war crimes in Gaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) On the call of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Palestine Solidarity Day was also observed on Monday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people of all walks of life expressed complete solidarity with unarmed Palestinians’ brothers and sisters, who have been subjected to endless Israeli crimes and state terrorism in Gaza especially after October 7, 2023, till to-date.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Waziristan to Kohistan, the people of all 38 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came out in large numbers for the support of oppressed Palestinians with banners carrying slogans such as ‘Stop genocide of Palestinians and grant freedom to Palestine.’

Fully backing the Government of Pakistan’s decision to observe Palestine Solidarity Day for the first time in the country’s history today, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including civil society, intelligentsia, politicians, journalists, social workers, human rights activists and academia largely participated in the protest rallies, demonstrations and walks, condemning Israeli’s forces endless oppression and state terrorism at Gaza and Beirut Lebanon.

At Peshawar, a big protest demonstration attended by people from all walks of life, civil society, transporters and traders was held in front of the press club in connection with the day.

Appreciating the Prime Minister’s bold and principle stance on the Palestine issue during his recent landmark address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Dr Muhammad Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department, University of Peshawar said that the unarmed Palestinian brothers and sisters as well innocent children were buried alive under wreckage of buildings that were bombed by Israeli forces during last one year.

The genocidal war in Gaza where even hospitals, mosques, schools, humanitarian aid centers, and houses were attacked has exposed the barbarism of Israeli forces that have no regard for humanity and international laws besides the Security Council’s resolutions.

Dr Ejaz Khan said that the time has come that world superpowers and UNO should come forward and stop the massacre of Palestinians fort with, adding establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with Bait ul Muqaddas as its capital was the only viable solution for the long conflict.

Manzoorul Haq, former ambassador, strongly supported Pakistan’s decision to observe Palestine Solidarity Day at the national level, reiterating that Israel has broken all records of oppression and state terrorism in Gaza and now started mocking world powers, international institutions, Security Council’s resolutions and International Court of Justice after extended the war to Beirut Lebanon.

He said the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah have put peace in the middle East at stake.

Criticizing the UN Security Council’s failure to address the longstanding issue of the Palestine and Kashmir dispute, he strongly condemned Israel's war crimes at Ghaza and Beirut Lebanon. He said that over 41,000 unarmed Palestinians, including children, the elderly and women were massacred and millions left injured whereas millions of others had been displaced.

Despite the passing of one year, he said that millions of Palestinians were still bracing against an indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza which was currently lying in ruins after the worst bombing since the start of Israel's atrocities seven decades ago.

Manzoor, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Egypt said if Israel’s state terrorism were not stopped immediately then it could engulf the entire Middle East and even go beyond the region’s borders with irreparable losses to global peace.

The experts urged the UN Security Council to act decisively by imposing an immediate and permanent ceasefire and hold Israel accountable for its war crimes.

Alike, Peshawar Medical College (PMC) has organized a walk to commemorate one year of Palestinian freedom struggle besides condemning the ongoing genocide of Palestinians by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Shams ul Haq Haneef said that Palestinians have chosen a path of dignity and honour and time was nearer when they would achieve freedom.

Prof. Dr Ayesha Abdullah strongly supported the Government's decision to mark today as Palestine Solidarity Day. Waleed, a fourth-year student said that over 41,000 Palestinians have been martyred, 75% of whom are women, children, and elderly in Gaza. Additionally, around 100,000 injured Palestinians in Gaza are still awaiting medical aid, and more than 10,000, half of them children, have been martyred under the building's rubble.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expressed deep sorrow and concern over the ongoing violence and brutalities of Israeli forces against unarmed Palestinian people in Gaza.

Emphasizing the urgent need for the international community to take concrete actions to protect Palestinian rights and support their quest for freedom, the Governor said in the past year, innocent civilians, including women and children, have been killed and violations of their fundamental human rights intensified in the wake of Israel forces invasion in Gaza.

“Palestinians are being forced to live in an environment of uncertainty and fear in their homeland,” he said and urged the global community, United Nations, and Muslim countries to listen to the voices of the oppressed Palestinians and unite to take action for Palestine's freedom.

Israel's illegal settlements and atrocities have not only threatened Palestinians but also posed a risk to peace worldwide, the Governor maintained.

He warned that if the international community fails to address this long-standing issue promptly, further instability and conflict could ensue in the region.

The Governor reaffirmed Pakistan's longstanding support for the Palestinian just struggle for freedom, stating, "We stand with the Palestinian people and would continue their political, diplomatic and moral support."

Calling human rights organizations and global powers to take practical steps to stop Israeli oppression, the Governor said that Palestinians had all the full rights to live freely in their own country with dignity and freedom.