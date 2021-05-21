Palestine Solidarity Day observed nationwide

The Palestine Solidarity Day was observed on Friday across the country to condemn Israeli barbarity and cruelty against innocent Palestinian on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Palestine Solidarity Day was observed on Friday across the country to condemn Israeli barbarity and cruelty against innocent Palestinian on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Protest rallies were held across the country including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan after Friday prayers keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic SOPs.

The Palestine Solidarity Day was aimed to convey the message that the entire Pakistani nation stands by their oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The protest demonstrations were held in various localities including outside National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad, outside Lal Haweli Rawalpindi, Eid-Gah Sharif Rawalpindi and others localities of twin cities after Friday prayer.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser along with members of Parliament also participated in a March to express solidarity with people of Palestine against the ongoing aggression and barbarism by Israel in Palestine.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri presented memorandum to United Nations representative in Pakistan demanding the UN Secretary General to make arrangements for an investigation into the genocide of Palestinians by the Israeli forces. Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Parliamentary Leader JUI-F MNA Mufti Asad Mahmood was also present on the occasion.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also participated in the Palestine Solidarity Day rally outside Lal Haweli at Rawalpindi.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib also attended Palestine Solidarity Day rally at Eid-Gah Shareef Rawalpindi.

The speakers at the rallies strongly condemned Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinian to draw the attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations. They demanded the international community play its role in ending the violence against innocent people of Palestine.

In the wake of recent flagrant acts of violence in occupied Palestinian territories, Pakistan at forefront to mobilize international efforts to stop Israeli persecution of Palestinian.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Islamabad Region, PTI North Punjab, Women Wing, Youth Wing, Trade Wing, Mutahida Hamdard Zwanan, CDA Employees Union were also staged a protest rally outside NPC to express solidarity with Palestinian brethren.

PTI MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, PTI President Islamabad Region Farid ur Rehman, PTI General Secretary Islamabad Abdul Manan Kiani, PTI President Islamabad city Ahmad Khan and PTI General Secretary Chaudhry Ilyas Mehrban attended the protest rally.

Addressing the participants, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi strongly condemned Israeli brutalities against innocent Palestinian. He said that we were standing with our Palestinian brethren and will continue to support them, adding that the entire Pakistani nation was standing with brothers of Palestine.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards and banners condemning Israeli barbaric attacks against the innocent Palestinian. They also chanted slogans against Israel "Humanity for Palestine too" and "Why double standard for Palestine women and children".