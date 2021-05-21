UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Solidarity Day Observed Nationwide

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:35 PM

Palestine Solidarity Day observed nationwide

The Palestine Solidarity Day was observed on Friday across the country to condemn Israeli barbarity and cruelty against innocent Palestinian on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Palestine Solidarity Day was observed on Friday across the country to condemn Israeli barbarity and cruelty against innocent Palestinian on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Protest rallies were held across the country including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan after Friday prayers keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic SOPs.

The Palestine Solidarity Day was aimed to convey the message that the entire Pakistani nation stands by their oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The protest demonstrations were held in various localities including outside National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad, outside Lal Haweli Rawalpindi, Eid-Gah Sharif Rawalpindi and others localities of twin cities after Friday prayer.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser along with members of Parliament also participated in a March to express solidarity with people of Palestine against the ongoing aggression and barbarism by Israel in Palestine.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri presented memorandum to United Nations representative in Pakistan demanding the UN Secretary General to make arrangements for an investigation into the genocide of Palestinians by the Israeli forces. Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Parliamentary Leader JUI-F MNA Mufti Asad Mahmood was also present on the occasion.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also participated in the Palestine Solidarity Day rally outside Lal Haweli at Rawalpindi.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib also attended Palestine Solidarity Day rally at Eid-Gah Shareef Rawalpindi.

The Palestine solidarity day was aimed to convey the message that the entire Pakistani nation stands by their oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The speakers at the rallies strongly condemned Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinian to draw the attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations. They demanded the international community play its role in ending the violence against innocent people of Palestine.

In the wake of recent flagrant acts of violence in occupied Palestinian territories, Pakistan at forefront to mobilize international efforts to stop Israeli persecution of Palestinian.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Islamabad Region, PTI North Punjab, Women Wing, Youth Wing, Trade Wing, Mutahida Hamdard Zwanan, CDA Employees Union were also staged a protest rally outside NPC to express solidarity with Palestinian brethren.

PTI MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, PTI President Islamabad Region Farid ur Rehman, PTI General Secretary Islamabad Abdul Manan Kiani, PTI President Islamabad city Ahmad Khan and PTI General Secretary Chaudhry Ilyas Mehrban attended the protest rally.

Addressing the participants, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi strongly condemned Israeli brutalities against innocent Palestinian. He said that we were standing with our Palestinian brethren and will continue to support them, adding that the entire Pakistani nation was standing with brothers of Palestine.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards and banners condemning Israeli barbaric attacks against the innocent Palestinian. They also chanted slogans against Israel "Humanity for Palestine too" and "Why double standard for Palestine women and children".

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest World United Nations Israel Palestine Punjab Parliament Rashid Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Women Capital Development Authority Prayer Mufti Opposition

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

2 hours ago

JI,JUI and ISO hold rallies in Gilgit against Isra ..

2 minutes ago

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in twin cities

2 minutes ago

Rally held against Israel atrocities

2 minutes ago

Contracts of KMC lands, properties to be made as p ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court Bar Association condemns Israeli ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.