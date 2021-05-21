UrduPoint.com
Palestine Solidarity Day Observes In Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:25 PM

Palestine Solidarity Day observes in northern Sindh

Like other parts of the country, the Palestine Solidarity Day was observed in northern Sindh to express unity with the innocent people of Palestine facing the unabated aggression of Zionist forces in Gaza since last week of Ramazan

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Palestine Solidarity Day was observed in northern Sindh to express unity with the innocent people of Palestine facing the unabated aggression of Zionist forces in Gaza since last week of Ramazan.

The day was observed on Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeal to support and express solidarity with the Palestinian people who were suffering from the ongoing Israeli attacks.

Protest rallies and demonstrations were held in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore Kandhkot, Noshehroferoze and other districts keeping in view COVID-19 SOPs to convey the message that the entire Pakistani nation stood by their oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The protest rallies drawn the attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and barbaric attacks against innocent Palestinians by the Israeli forces.

In Sukkur, the High Court Bar Association organized a rally in the Sukkur High Court and expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) arranged a protest rally outside the Sukkur Press Club against Israeli atrocities in Palestine.Addressing the participants of the rally, PML-F Provincial Leader, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has condemned the indiscriminate attacks of Israeli forces on innocent people of Palestine. Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine have become biggest jails of the world, he added.

The government officials, doctors, engineers, journalists, artists, sports persons, women, lawyers, students, NGOs and people from all walks of life participated in the rallies held across the northern Sindh to show solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters.

