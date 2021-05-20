Palestine Solidarity Day to be observed nationwide tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Palestine Solidarity Day will be observed on Friday across the country to condemn Israeli barbarity and cruelty against innocent Palestinian.

Protest rallies will be held across the country including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan after Friday prayers keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic SOPs.

The solidarity day was aimed to convey the message that the entire Pakistani nation stands by their oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The protest rallies would also draw the attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and barbaric attacks against innocent Palestinians by the Israeli forces. Pakistan has always supported the Palestinian cause.

In the wake of recent flagrant acts of violence in occupied Palestinian territories, Pakistan at forefront to mobilize international efforts to stop Israeli persecution of Palestinian. There is also strong resentment within the public over the terrorism unleashed by the Jewish stage against the Palestinians.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has also announced to organize protest rallies across the country against Israel and express solidarity with the people of Palestine on May 21.

PTI regional and district level organizations have finalized preparations to hold rallies on the instruction of Chief Organizer PTI Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi.

Senator Saifullah Nyazee said PTI would raise voice against Israeli barbarism as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that party leaders would plan rallies across the country keeping in view the pandemic precaution measures.

The participants of the rallies will wear masks and observe social distancing. The organizers would discourage participation of sick people in rallies.

The participants of the rallies will highlight the case of oppressed Palestinian brothers to the world community through Pakistan flags and placards. All the provincial governments including AJK and GB would also organize protest rallies to condemn Israeli brutalities and express solidarity with oppressed Palestinian brethren.

The participants of the rallies would also chant slogans against Israeli terrorism.

The artist's community of Pakistan also announced to register online protest against Israeli barbarism on Palestinians. The would create images depicting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as Adolf Hitler of Nazi Germany, who had orchestrated massacre of millions.

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the entire nation was standing with brothers of Palestine and Solidarity Day with Palestinians would be observed on Friday in the country, adding that peaceful protest rallies and gatherings would be organized to express solidarity with the Palestinian Muslim.