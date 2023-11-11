Open Menu

Palestine Solidarity Rally Held In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) A rally was held by the Peace Council Bhalwal and Al-Qaim Welfare Council Pakistan Bhalwal on Saturday to express solidarity with Palestinians and condemn Israeli atrocities.

The rally started from main Imambargh Bhalwal and ended at Railway Station Chowk in which people from all schools of thought participated in large numbers.

Peace Council President Rana Fayyaz Naqshbandi, General Secretary Mubashir Ahmed Gujjar, Al-Qaim Welfare Council Patron Allama Baqir Shirazi, Maulana Ghulam Jaafar, Shia Ulema Council Tehsil President Allama Zaigham Shirazi, Majlis Wahdat Al-Muslmeen President Maulana Raja Amjad Hussain, General Secretary Bhalwal Press Club Syed Taswwar Sherazi and others participated.

Participants in the Palestine solidarity rally said the decisive stage had now reached on the issue of Palestine. The Muslim Ummah was standing with the oppressed Palestinian people. They said the Muslim rulers must play their role. They regretted that so-called champions of human rights were keeping mum over massacre of the oppressed Palestinians.

The rally participants were carrying placards inscribed with different slogans against Israeli atrocities. A resolution was also presented in favour of Palestinian victims.

