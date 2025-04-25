Palestine Solidarity Rally To Be Held On April 26 From Town Hall
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami(JI), deciding to hold a strike and protest rally in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
The meeting was attended by representatives from the Central Traders Association, Central Traders Union, and Traders Action Committee, among others.
Prominent attendees included Manzar Masood Khattak, Zahid Mehbubullah Advocate, Suhail Ahmed Azmi, Hamid Rehmani, Muhammad Sharif Chauhan, Ghulam Subhani, Haji Muhammad Ramzan, Maulana Khalid Naveed, Abu Al-Moazzam Turabi, Khurram Hammad, Fazlur Rehman, Zubair Baloch, Nauman Sadozai, and several others.
The speakers emphasized that the issue of Palestine was no longer just a concern of the Muslim world but a matter of global human rights.
They pointed out that even non-Muslims in the US and Europe, including Jewish communities, were strongly protesting against Israeli atrocities.
They appealed to the public and business community to boycott Israeli products and cease their sale and purchase.
They said this struggle has now transformed into an international movement, and on April 26, anti-Israel protest demonstrations will also be held in Turkiya, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and several other countries.
They said in Dera Ismail Khan too, a protest rally would be held at 9:30 a.m. from the Town Hall, and people were asked to participate.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India must respect Indus Waters Treaty, avoid aggressive policies: Humayun Khan6 minutes ago
-
Federal Commerce Minister assures solving business related problems in KP6 minutes ago
-
Monitoring for city, village cleanliness under way6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri migrants organize protest against Pehlgam incident.6 minutes ago
-
Palestine solidarity rally to be held on April 26 from town hall6 minutes ago
-
NUML spring festival 2025 concludes6 minutes ago
-
TMA Kohat takes steps to improve municipal services6 minutes ago
-
Hafiz Naeem inaugurates Aghosh Home in Buner6 minutes ago
-
4-kanal commercial state land retrieved6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews educational facilities in Murree6 minutes ago
-
Three killed on road in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
Sherry rejects Indian accusations linking Pakistan to Pahalgam incident26 minutes ago