Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Palestine solidarity rally to be held on April 26 from town hall

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami(JI), deciding to hold a strike and protest rally in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Central Traders Association, Central Traders Union, and Traders Action Committee, among others.

Prominent attendees included Manzar Masood Khattak, Zahid Mehbubullah Advocate, Suhail Ahmed Azmi, Hamid Rehmani, Muhammad Sharif Chauhan, Ghulam Subhani, Haji Muhammad Ramzan, Maulana Khalid Naveed, Abu Al-Moazzam Turabi, Khurram Hammad, Fazlur Rehman, Zubair Baloch, Nauman Sadozai, and several others.

The speakers emphasized that the issue of Palestine was no longer just a concern of the Muslim world but a matter of global human rights.

They pointed out that even non-Muslims in the US and Europe, including Jewish communities, were strongly protesting against Israeli atrocities.

They appealed to the public and business community to boycott Israeli products and cease their sale and purchase.

They said this struggle has now transformed into an international movement, and on April 26, anti-Israel protest demonstrations will also be held in Turkiya, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and several other countries.

They said in Dera Ismail Khan too, a protest rally would be held at 9:30 a.m. from the Town Hall, and people were asked to participate.

