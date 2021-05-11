UrduPoint.com
Palestine Ulema Council Chief Apprises Fazlur Rehman About Israeli Atrocities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Palestine Ulema Council chief apprises Fazlur Rehman about Israeli atrocities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Palestine Ulema Council Chief Sheikh Nawaf Takroori on Tuesday wrote a letter to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and apprised him about the incidents of shelling and firing at worshipers in Al Aqsa mosque by Israeli forces.

Sheikh Nawaf briefed Maulana Fazlur Rehman about the latest situation in Palestine and expressed the hope that Maulana would raise the issue of Palestine at International level.

Sheikh Nawaf thanked the Maulana for supporting Palestinian Muslims in their struggle for right to self-determination.

