Palestine's Freedom A Main Issue Of Islamic World: Iranian Ambassador

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Moammad Ali Hosseini on Thursday said the Al-Quds Day was a great opportunity to realize the world that freedom of Palestine remained the main issue in the Islamic world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Moammad Ali Hosseini on Thursday said the Al-Quds Day was a great opportunity to realize the world that freedom of Palestine remained the main issue in the Islamic world.

Addressing the International Quds Day conference here, he said the Muslims would never abandon their principles and ideals, including the liberation of Palestine, and continue to promise the Palestinian fighters that they were not alone and all the Muslims of the world would always stand by them.

The ambassador said it was the day for awakening and vigilance of the Muslim Ummah and the day of determining the fate of Muslim nations by themselves.

Unfortunately, in recent days, in the shadow of news blackout, the occupying Zionist regime had increased attacks on Palestinian territories, he pointed out.

The ambassador expressed the hope that God willing the Palestine would be liberated soon.

It may be mentioned that Ianian Supreme Leader Imam Khomeini had determined the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramazan as the International Quds Day.

