Palestinian delegation arrives in Islamabad to attend Int’l Seerat-un-Nabi Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A high-level delegation led by Advisor to the Palestinian President on Religious and Islamic Affairs and Supreme Judge of Palestine, Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash arrived in Islamabad as state guests of the government of Pakistan on Wednesday.

Dr. Al-Habbash, a prominent religious scholar and jurist, is accompanied by Muhammad Ahmed Hussein, Sharia Judge and Scholar of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque; Ghassan Al-Rajabi, Sharia Judge and Scholar of the Ibrahimi Mosque; and Hamza Dana, Director General at the Office of the Chief Islamic Justice.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan to participate in the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference, scheduled to take place in Islamabad on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal (September 6). The landmark gathering will bring together eminent scholars and religious leaders from across the globe to highlight the life, teachings, and universal message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Federal Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman and Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and other senior officials from the ministry welcomed the distinguished Palestinian guests at the airport, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Palestine.

The International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference has long served as a global platform to promote peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony. This year’s theme focuses on: “State Responsibilities in Educating for the Positive Use of Social Media in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).”