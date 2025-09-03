Open Menu

Palestinian Delegation Arrives In Islamabad To Attend Int’l Seerat-un-Nabi Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 10:21 PM

Palestinian delegation arrives in Islamabad to attend Int’l Seerat-un-Nabi Conference

A high-level delegation led by Advisor to the Palestinian President on Religious and Islamic Affairs and Supreme Judge of Palestine, Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash arrived in Islamabad as state guests of the government of Pakistan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A high-level delegation led by Advisor to the Palestinian President on Religious and Islamic Affairs and Supreme Judge of Palestine, Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash arrived in Islamabad as state guests of the government of Pakistan on Wednesday.

Dr. Al-Habbash, a prominent religious scholar and jurist, is accompanied by Muhammad Ahmed Hussein, Sharia Judge and Scholar of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque; Ghassan Al-Rajabi, Sharia Judge and Scholar of the Ibrahimi Mosque; and Hamza Dana, Director General at the Office of the Chief Islamic Justice.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan to participate in the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference, scheduled to take place in Islamabad on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal (September 6). The landmark gathering will bring together eminent scholars and religious leaders from across the globe to highlight the life, teachings, and universal message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Federal Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman and Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and other senior officials from the ministry welcomed the distinguished Palestinian guests at the airport, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Palestine.

The International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference has long served as a global platform to promote peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony. This year’s theme focuses on: “State Responsibilities in Educating for the Positive Use of Social Media in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).”

Recent Stories

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as fl ..

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej

5 minutes ago
 “HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from ..

“HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from Sept 15 to vaccinate 4.1 mln g ..

5 minutes ago
 Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand ..

Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand atop priorities of AJK Govt. ..

5 minutes ago
 Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

9 minutes ago
 Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with ..

Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..

9 minutes ago
 High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief M ..

High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

9 minutes ago
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensur ..

Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads

9 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic ac ..

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..

9 minutes ago
 CS reviews progress on governance targets in educa ..

CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors

13 minutes ago
 NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hi ..

NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

13 minutes ago
 Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR ..

Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR Lahore

13 minutes ago
 FBR proceeds against officers involved in regulari ..

FBR proceeds against officers involved in regularization of smuggled vehicles

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan