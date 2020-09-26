UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Embassy Appreciates Prime Minister Khan For Advocating Palestine Cause

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Palestinian embassy appreciates Prime Minister Khan for advocating Palestine cause

The Embassy of Palestine on behalf of its government on Saturday appreciated and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his recent address to the United Nations General Assembly, where he termed Palestine issue as a 'festering wound'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The Embassy of Palestine on behalf of its government on Saturday appreciated and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his recent address to the United Nations General Assembly, where he termed Palestine issue as a 'festering wound'.

"The Embassy thanks the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for such a strong rhetoric on highest forum of United Nations," a press statement of the Embassy said.

It said "On behalf of Palestinian people and the Government of the State of Palestine, the Embassy of the State of Palestine, Islamabad, Pakistan extends sincere thanks to Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for their continuous support to Palestine cause, and especially to Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on his recent address to UN General Assembly.

" It further said a just and lasting settlement was indispensable, for the middle East and the world. Illegal annexations of Palestinian territory, the building of illegal settlements and the imposition of inhuman living conditions on the Palestinian people especially in Gaza could not bring peace to a troubled region.

"Pakistan continues to support a two-state solution -- in line with UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions, within the internationally agreed parameters, pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a united, contiguous and independent Palestinian State" it added.

It further appreciated every individual of Pakistan, including political parties, media, civil society, who were observing solidarity with Palestine making them proud.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World United Nations Palestine Civil Society Gaza Middle East Media Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively highlighted ..

3 minutes ago

Bangash visits PPC, meets with journalist fraterni ..

3 minutes ago

India's Modi Calls for UN Reforms to Give India Mo ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 100bln loans to be given to 1mln young people: ..

3 minutes ago

Ten injured in truck, van collision

7 minutes ago

PHA sets up complaint cell

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.