UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian FM Lauds Pakistan's Steadfast, Unflinching Support

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Palestinian FM lauds Pakistan's steadfast, unflinching support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday held a telephonic conversation with the Palestinian counterpart Dr. Riyad Al Maliki wherein the latter appreciated Pakistan's principled, steadfast and unflinching support to Palestine.

During the conversation, Foreign Minister Qureshi strongly condemned Israeli forces' attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and continued air strikes on Gaza that killed innocent civilians, including children.

Foreign Minister Qureshi spoke to the Palestinian foreign minister as part of his wider outreach to the foreign ministers of key Islamic countries with a view to helping address the serious situation in Palestine. Earlier in the day, he also spoke with the Saudi Foreign Minister and consulted him on the issue.

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's unequivocal support for the rights of Palestinian people and their just struggle.

Dr. Maliki updated the foreign minister on the dire situation on ground, as well as the efforts being made to prevent its further worsening.

He expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan's principled, steadfast and unflinching support to Palestine, as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan's clear and unambiguous position on the recent crisis.

The foreign minister briefed Foreign Minister Maliki on Pakistan's efforts to sensitize the international community on the serious situation and the violations of human rights and international law.

Dr Maliki thanked Pakistan for the consistent diplomatic support received by the State of Palestine at regional and international fora.

Recalling the recent telephonic call between the Prime Minister and the Palestinian President, Foreign Minister Qureshi reassured Dr. Maliki of Pakistan's steadfast support to Palestinian people during these testing times.

The two foreign ministers agreed to engage and coordinate closely on the evolving situation in Palestine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Palestine Gaza Saudi Mosque

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

2 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

7 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

7 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

9 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.