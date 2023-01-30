UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Foreign Ministry Condemns Peshawar Mosque Blast

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemns Peshawar Mosque blast

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Palestine and Expatriates on Monday condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist bombing that took place in the mosque in the city of Peshawar, which resulted in dozens of martyrs and injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Palestine and Expatriates on Monday condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist bombing that took place in the mosque in the city of Peshawar, which resulted in dozens of martyrs and injured.

A statement, issued here, by the Embassy of Palestine said, "It affirms the support of the State of Palestine with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people in confronting terrorism, and affirms its confidence on the ability of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as President, Government, and people, to confront and defeat terrorism and (gain) victory over it."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Palestine also extended its deepest and sincere condolences and sympathy to friendly Pakistan, its President, Government and people, and to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

