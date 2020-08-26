UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Govt To Donate Olive Trees To Support PM's Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:38 PM

The Government of Palestine would donate olive trees to Pakistan for their plantation in the country to support Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Government of Palestine would donate olive trees to Pakistan for their plantation in the country to support Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of 10 billion Tree Tsunami.

During a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat, Palestinian Ambassador in Islamabad Ahmed Jawad Rabei said that the Palestinian government would fund the import of Palestinian olive plants under the patronage of President Mahmoud Abbas.

The first batch of the olive plants had already reached Pakistan.

They discussed the methods for cooperation and support for prime minister's Clean and Green Pakistan program.

Later, the ambassador and the deputy commissioner planted an olive tree from the first batch brought by the embassy from Palestine in front of the embassy building at Diplomatic Enclave.

