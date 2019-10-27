Palestinian Sports Journalists delegation arrives Peshawar on a week long visit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of Palestinian Sports Journalists Sunday arrived Peshawar on a week long visit and was garlanded at the Bacha Khan International Airport by the members of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The visit of the delegation of Palestinian four members' sports journalists including a female journalist was actually part of the 33rd National Games but due to its postponement, the visit was on its original schedule.

Representatives of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Sports Writers Association KP welcomed the delegation to the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar. During the visit the delegation members will review the arrangements that have been made for the smooth conduct of the 33rd National Games to be organized in its change scheduled from November 10-15, 2019 in Peshawar. The delegation will also be appraised from the contribution of the provincial govt and its efforts regarding the promotion of sports activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and in Pakistan in general.

The games has its slogan of publicizing the true image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tourism potential that has with the province to the local and foreign youth and tourists. The delegations would be briefed thoroughly about the Games, which have been involving almost 10,000 female and male athletes in 34 different discipline under the aegis of KP Olympic Association with the collaboration of Pakistan Olympic Association.

On arriving in Peshawar, the head of the delegation, Manthor Zaharan said that he had heard a lot about Pakistan, and especially as Peshawar played its role in the fight against terrorism, they brought up good wishes to the people of the mostly suffered tribal areas, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and above all with almost 70,000 people have lost their precious live.

"We are here to pay rich tribute to the brave citizens and we are very happy to come to Peshawar," a city has a long exiting history in the world. Peshawar, he said, is a gate to Asia and Europe and certainly a vital role in bringing people together from one side to the other.

Manthar Zahran said that he would do everything possible to promote national sports and tourism in the province at least in Arab countries and attract tourists from these countries to visit Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The delegation will visit various cities of the province including Peshawar, Abbottabad and Khyber District and Torkum Border, connecting Pakistan with Afghanistan and the rest of Central Asian States.

Talking to APP, Secretary General Association International Sports Press Amjad Aziz Malik said that bringing a delegation from brotherly country Palestine is to appraise them about the vital role of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the rest of the world.

He also thanked Directorate of Sports KP for extending support to Pakistan Sports Writers Association regarding the delegation visit. He said the visit was earlier being planned with the date of the 33rd National Games but due to the postponement now the delegations would pay their visit to Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Hayatabad Sports Complex, General Ihsan Sports Complex Mardan and Peshawar Sports Complex besides also visit to Abbottabad to see the overall arrangements so far being made for the smooth conduct of the 33rd National Games.

A request has also been made to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Governor KP Shah Farman and Senior Sports Minister Muhammad Atif Khan to meet with the four members Palestinian Sports Writers delegation and hopefully they would spare some time to meet them, Amjad Aziz Malik informed.