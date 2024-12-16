Palestinian students witness Senate proceedings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) As many as 51 Palestinian students who are acquiring medical education from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) witnessed proceedings of the Senate on Monday.

Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani who was presiding over the session welcomed the Palestinians in the House.

The entire house warmly welcomed the students by thumping their desks.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, welcoming the Palestinians students especially from Gaza, said that Pakistan effectively raised the Palestinian issue at every international fora.

He said Pakistan has invited Palestinian students to complete their medical education and 162 students were acquiring educations in Pakistani medical colleges.

