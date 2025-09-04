- Home
Palestinian Supreme Judge Lauds Pakistan’s Unwavering Support, Reaffirms Commitment To Defend Al-Aqsa
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Supreme Judge of Palestine and Advisor to the President of the State of Palestine on Religious and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Mahmoud Sidqi Abdul Rahman Al-Habbash on Thursday praised Pakistan’s government, people, and religious leadership for their firm support to the Palestinian cause reiterating that the struggle to safeguard Al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy city of Jerusalem will continue until the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
Addressing a conference titled ‘Palestine Wants Peace’, organised by the Pakistan Ulema Council at a local hotel, Dr. Habbash described Pakistan as a land of valiant people and devoted lovers of islam, expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pakistan Ulema Council, and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their solidarity.
He stressed that the bond between Pakistan and Palestine dates back to the early days of Pakistan’s creation, noting that the three sacred mosques - Masjid al-Haram, Masjid al-Nabawi, and Masjid al-Aqsa - are deeply interconnected in Islamic faith. “These are not mere structures; they represent our religion and our belief. Every Muslim is duty-bound to defend them,” he remarked.
Dr. Habbash recalled that the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) ascended to the heavens from Al-Aqsa, and that Jesus (AS) also rose from the same blessed place, underscoring Jerusalem’s unique spiritual significance.
“The gates of the heavens open from Al-Aqsa,” he said, emphasizing that protecting the mosque is a collective responsibility of the Muslim Ummah.
He lauded the patience and sacrifices of the people of Gaza, who, despite enduring siege, hunger, and loss, continue to stand resilient. “For over a century, Palestinians have faced the enemy with unwavering resolve. Our men, women, and children are prepared to sacrifice their lives and wealth for Jerusalem,” he declared.
Condemning the U.S. decision to cancel visas of the Palestinian delegation ahead of the September 22 United Nations General Assembly session in New York, Dr. Habbash expressed disappointment but welcomed the participation of Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries. He noted that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud would represent the Palestinian voice at the forum.
“The recognition of Palestine as a state at the United Nations is an honor for the entire Muslim Ummah,” he said, reaffirming that Palestine is a trust from Allah and His Messenger (Peace Be Upon Him), and that no power can strip Muslims of their rights over Jerusalem.
Concluding his remarks, Dr. Habbash offered prayers for the unity of Muslims and the freedom of Palestine.
