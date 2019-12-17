Palestinians, Indians have common emotion of 'resistance' : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:12 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):Sharing two photos of Indian and Palestinian girls, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said both were showing "resistance".

Dr Firdous, in a tweet using the tagline AligarhMuslimUniversity, said,"One photo is from the West Bank, where an Israeli soldier is witnessing defiance of a Palestinian girl. The other is from Indian, where an Indian girl is showing defiance to an Indian policeman. Common emotion 'resistance'".

