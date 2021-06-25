A delegation of Palestine Foundation of Pakistan (PLF) led by its Secretary-General Dr Sabir Abu Mariam Friday called on Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR)Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of Palestine Foundation of Pakistan (PLF) led by its Secretary-General Dr Sabir Abu Mariam Friday called on Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR)Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik.

They discussed the situation in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said a press release.

Both strongly condemned the ongoing brutalities in Palestine and IIOJK and urged the international community to break its silence on the plight of oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir.

The delegation offered Rehman Malik the lifetime slot of 'chief patron' as an honor for his matchless services and tireless efforts in raising voice for the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir which he accepted with thanks and prayed that may Allah give us strength to continue our struggle for the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine till their freedom.

Dr Sabir Abu Mariam said Palestine is the homeland of Palestinians and non-local Jews have no rights on the land of Palestine.

He said heart bleeds to see the oppressed people of Kashmir whose voices are going unheard by world powers including the United Nations.

They agreed to hold an international conference on Palestine and Kashmir duly organized by PLF and IRR in which scholars and activists from across the world would be invited.

Rehman Malik said sacrifices of Palestinians and Kashmiris would not go in vain and they would achieve the dream of independence from Israeli and Indian oppression.

He said the issues of Palestine and Kashmir needed to be discussed at the international level comprehensively as peace in the middle East could not be achieved without giving the Palestine people their rights.

Rehman Malik said a peace corridor allowing people of religions to perform their religious duties should be built as Quds Complex with separate entrances for Muslims, Jews, and Christians.