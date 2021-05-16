UrduPoint.com
Palestinians To Fight For Protection Of Al-Aqsa Mosque Till Last Sigh: Nader Al-Turk

Faizan Hashmi 56 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Palestinians to fight for protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque till last sigh: Nader Al-Turk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :In-Charge Media Cell Embassy of Palestine in Pakistan, Nader Al-Turk Saturday said that the people of Palestine would fight for protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque till their last sigh and they have confidence that justice loving people of Pakistan and the Muslim world never leave them alone in their struggle.

He said that the Israeli oppression against Palestinian people was the result of establishment of illegitimate Jewish state through illegitimate support of United States and Europe.

He was addressing a press conference organized by the National Press Club here to express solidarity with oppressed people of Palestine.

Al-Turk thanked the people and the government of Pakistan for extending their support to Palestine cause and said that Pakistan was the focal point of their hopes.

Addressing on the occasion, Lord Nazir Ahmed criticized the double standard of western media and said that the Pakistani media was always remained at forefronts in bringing the factual situation before the world. He said that the clashes in middle East were not merely a dispute between the two rivals, rather it was an imbalanced fight between an aggressor state and innocent civil population of Palestine.

The conference was also addressed by Chairman Islamic Leadership Forum Dr Abubakar Sideeq, former Federal minister J. Salik, traders leader Kashif Chaudhry and representatives of civil society.

