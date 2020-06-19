UrduPoint.com
Palijo Condemns Terrorist Attacks On Rangers' Personnel

Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Palijo condemns terrorist attacks on Rangers' personnel

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Grand Democratic Alliance's General Secretary Ayaz Latif Palijo has condemned the terrorist attack on the Rangers personnel in Ghotki, Karachi and Larkana which left 4 killed.   In a statement issued here on Friday Palijo said the apparently coordinated attacks smacked of a conspiracy to sabotage peace in Sindh.

 "The peace in Pakistan is not being tolerated by the neighbouring country," he said referring to India.

 He expressed hope that the law enforcement agencies would soon arrest the attackers and exposed them before the people.   He expressed condolence with the families of the martyred soldiers and citizens and prayed for swift recovery of the injured

