Palijo demands Sindh government to extend lockdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The General Secretary of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Ayaz Latif Palijo has asked the government to extend the lockdown for two more weeks, following prevailing situation after COVID-19 outbreak.

"If needed, the government could also impose a curfew," Palijo said in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said the government should ensure that the poor people and the daily wage earners were supplied ration.

"The government should also ensure that the doctors, paramedics and the law enforcement agencies were provided the protective gear," he said Commenting on the complaints of alleged corruption and nepotism during distribution of ration, he said the government should take immediate action against such culprits.

The GDA's leader also called for more tests of coronavirus patients in the province saying at least 10,000 people should be tested on daily basis.

Palijo asked the provincial government to launch a cash grant program similar to the one being executed by the Federal government.

"The center and the province should maintain complete coordination and refuted the news item about possibility of governor rule in Sindh," he said.