Palijo Holds Corner Meetings In Qasimabad
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 09:15 PM
The Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo on Monday visited different areas of Qasimabad including Shedi Goth and Village Qadir Bux Noohani, and held corner meetings
According to the party spokesperson, the local people gave him a warm welcome on his arrival and presented him Sindhi Ajrak and traditional gifts.
Addressing the corner meetings on this occasion, Ayaz Latif Palijo asserted that elections are contested based on performance in other provinces, while here public opinion is cheated, however, he expressed confidence that on
February 8, the corrupt mafia would face defeat against the power of the people.
He urged the people of Qasimabad to step out of their homes on Election Day, reach polling stations with their families, and cast their votes for Ayaz Latif Palijo.
The corner meetings were also addressed by Qaumi Awami Tehreek's central general secretary Mazhar Rahojo, Taraqi Pasand Party’s Jaan Muhammad Junejo, Anwar Noohani, Ashraf Palijo and others.
