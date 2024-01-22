Open Menu

Palijo Holds Corner Meetings In Qasimabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Palijo holds corner meetings in Qasimabad

The Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo on Monday visited different areas of Qasimabad including Shedi Goth and Village Qadir Bux Noohani, and held corner meetings

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo on Monday visited different areas of Qasimabad including Shedi Goth and Village Qadir Bux Noohani, and held corner meetings.

According to the party spokesperson, the local people gave him a warm welcome on his arrival and presented him Sindhi Ajrak and traditional gifts.

Addressing the corner meetings on this occasion, Ayaz Latif Palijo asserted that elections are contested based on performance in other provinces, while here public opinion is cheated, however, he expressed confidence that on

February 8, the corrupt mafia would face defeat against the power of the people.

He urged the people of Qasimabad to step out of their homes on Election Day, reach polling stations with their families, and cast their votes for Ayaz Latif Palijo.

The corner meetings were also addressed by Qaumi Awami Tehreek's central general secretary Mazhar Rahojo, Taraqi Pasand Party’s Jaan Muhammad Junejo, Anwar Noohani, Ashraf Palijo and others.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Awami Tehreek Qasimabad

Recent Stories

Kristin Hawkins praises Mohsin Naqvi’s work ethi ..

Kristin Hawkins praises Mohsin Naqvi’s work ethics

3 minutes ago
 Alcaraz targeting 'best level' to beat Zverev at A ..

Alcaraz targeting 'best level' to beat Zverev at Australian Open

3 minutes ago
 SCCI chief demands compensation for affected trade ..

SCCI chief demands compensation for affected traders’ of Peshawar’ Saddar fi ..

45 minutes ago
 PU Clash: ATC discharges 27 students

PU Clash: ATC discharges 27 students

42 minutes ago
 Election oversight committee head briefs CEC on po ..

Election oversight committee head briefs CEC on polls preparations

43 minutes ago
 Primary school named after Laaiq Sindhi upgraded

Primary school named after Laaiq Sindhi upgraded

43 minutes ago
Shamshad Akhtar, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

Shamshad Akhtar, WB Country Director discuss financing operations in Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Pak foreign policy played crucial role in defusing ..

Pak foreign policy played crucial role in defusing tension with Iran: Solangi

43 minutes ago
 Four more testified statement in cipher case

Four more testified statement in cipher case

43 minutes ago
 Commissioner Quetta for more efforts to ensure fre ..

Commissioner Quetta for more efforts to ensure free, transparent election

43 minutes ago
 CDA to build two electric bus depots

CDA to build two electric bus depots

41 minutes ago
 Speakers for capacity building of women political ..

Speakers for capacity building of women political leaders at grass-root level

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan